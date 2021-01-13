Critics of President Donald Trump have long blasted the outgoing president for a management style that is akin to a mob boss. George Conway is among the vocal and sharpest critics of Trump and made that very explicitly clear during a Wednesday appearance on Morning Joe.

At issue are comments made by President Trump on Tuesday in light of ongoing impeachment discussions that have followed the deadly Capitol riot led by his supporters shortly after the pro-Trump “Save America Rally.” During a border wall photo op in Alamo, Texas, Trump suggested that the nation is at a “tender” time and that impeachment proceedings could damage our country.

“The impeachment hoax is a continuation of the greatest and most vicious witch hunt in the history of our country and is causing tremendous anger and division and pain far greater than most people will ever understand, which is very dangerous for the USA, especially at this very tender time,” Trump said.

Conway viewed this comment as an “effective threat,” which he interpreted as “if you impeach me, people are going to be really upset.” Conway continued to interpret Trump “He’s basically saying that, oh, ‘don’t peach me for fomenting violence because that would foment violence.’ Who is he to say that?”

Conway has long been hyper-critical of the Trump administration, which comes from a unique position since he is married to Kellyanne Conway, who served as Trump’s campaign manager in 2016 and was a senior advisor to President Trump for roughly three and a half years.

Conway concluded the segment by clearly comparing Trump to a mob boss, basically interpreting Trump’s scorched earth policy to a threat one might see made by a character in a Martin Scorcese movie: “nice country you’ve got there; would be a shame if something happened to it.”

