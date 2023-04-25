George Conway Dances on Tucker Carlson’s Grave, Blasts Ex-Fox Newser for ‘Wanting to Gin Up the Right With Racism’

George Conway tore into Tucker Carlson’s racially-charged commentary and flirtations with autocrats in light of his firing from Fox News.

Conway joined Morning Joe on Tuesday to discuss the shocking development at the start of the week when Fox fired their top-rated prime time host. Joe Scarborough teed Conway up by slamming Carlson’s years of repeatedly elevating dictators while mocking “the institutions that uphold Western democracy.”

“That’s absolutely right,” Conway said. “Remember, Tucker is the guy who went to Budapest to hang out with Orban, and he’s always been supportive of Putin’ position in the Ukraine war.”

Conway went on to assess that Carlson’s friendliness toward autocrats is the core of his appeal to former President Donald Trump’s base.

“They don’t want to think for themselves. Democracy is complicated. Democracy is messy. Democracy is diversity. We don’t like that these people who watch Fox News, and Tucker appeals to that. Not just the authoritarian streak but also the Great Replacement theory. He wants to gin up the right with racism.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

