On this episode of The Conways, George Conway makes a rare appearance on a pre-impeachment hearing MSNBC panel, and explains how he doesn’t hold television in very high regard for as a news medium.

For viewers that have missed the first season of The Conways, George is vocal critic of the boss of his wife Kelleyanne Conway, who savvy viewers have already figured out is also President Donald Trump.

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace noted the “privilege” she felt in having Mr. Conway on her panel before asking “what brings you here today? Is it the degree of alarm? Is it this moment? Is it the history of impeaching a president?”

George demurred in his response, saying “Look, it’s the moment. I don’t even, frankly, watch — no offense — I don’t even watch much television news.” He then explained how he gets his news “online mostly.”

“I watch television mostly for sports. And I don’t frankly want to be on television. But with this — I just don’t get why people can’t see this and why people are refusing to see this. It’s appalling to me.”

A significant leitmotif in The Conways — and something that critics have praised — is the implied tension between George and Kellyanne. Will George’s television appearance — and quasi-encroachment onto Kellyanne’s turf — make things more challenging? Viewers will have to tune in to future episodes to find out!

