George Conway today claimed he heard from someone who used to work in the Trump White House counsel’s office that people there are big fans of his Twitter commentary criticizing President Donald Trump.

Conway, husband of White House official Kellyanne Conway, was on CNN this morning ripping Republicans and the president’s defense team in the impeachment trial this far.

At one point Gloria Borger asked how he and others like him on the right have “been ostracized from the Trump party.”

“I think my colleagues who are running the Lincoln Project would probably be better to speak to that, because they are political operatives, they’re political consultants, they have toiled in the vineyards of Republican politics for decades. I’m really at bottom a lawyer,” Conway said.

He went on to argue that there are plenty of conservatives who can’t stand what Trump is doing, even in his own administration:

“I have lots of friends who are in The Federalist Society. I’m a member of the board of visitors of The Federalist Society. And I’ll tell you this. I think deep down most of those people know that Trump is wrong, and they know what right is, they just don’t want to say it. It’s just too painful. In fact at one point I learned from someone who had worked in the White House counsel’s office that one of the biggest — some of the biggest fans of my Twitter feed in 2018 were in the White House counsel’s office. Because lawyers — it just violates — it just offends lawyers, the things that Trump does or thinks he can do, particularly the thing I mentioned to Jake earlier before you all came here, Trump’s attack on Sessions for allowing the two corrupt Republican congressmen to be indicted. I think that gave great offense among Republican lawyers.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

