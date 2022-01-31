George Conway tore into Donald Trump and warned the former president he is setting himself up for legal jeopardy with his persistent rhetoric about January 6th and the 2020 election.

Conway joined CNN’s New Day to give commentary on Trump’s speech in Texas where he floated pardoning his supporters convicted for their actions during the storming of the U.S. Capitol. The conversation also gravitated around Trump’s latest statement where he once again seethed at Mike Pence and said the former vice president “could have overturned the Election!”

Asked about Trump dangling pardons to his supporters if elected again, Conway said the former president’s remarks establish his intent because “he was glad” they laid siege to the Capitol. As Conway broke down the elements of Trump’s intent to obstruct Congress, he suggested “somebody really should read him his Miranda rights” since Trump just admitted he wanted the election overturned.

“He just is incriminating himself with all of these statements,” Conway said. “This is just absurd. He’s just not a smart man. He’s a very arrogant man. Sometimes, every so often, when it comes to his bad intent, he tells the truth. That’s what he’s telling here. He wanted this election to be overturned against the results, against the will of the people. He wanted to end constitutional democracy in the United States, and he’s just out and admitting it now.”

Conway continued to accuse Trump of “praising the violence” that took place on January 6th, then he went after Trump for encouraging his supporters to protest against the prosecutors and investigators looking into him.

He’s essentially threatening prosecutors in New York, the District of Columbia and in Atlanta for basically doing their jobs, to investigate things that he did…He doesn’t care about the country. He doesn’t care about morality. He doesn’t care about right and wrong. He doesn’t care about democracy, doesn’t care about the people he sends up to Capitol Hill who might get hurt. He doesn’t care about the police officers who get hurt. He only cares about one thing, and that’s himself. It’s just a complete disgrace, he’s beneath contempt, and the notion that he could possibly run for president again and be elected…is an embarrassment to the country.

Watch above, via CNN.

