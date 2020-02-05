George Conway was part of the big CNN panel this afternoon reacting to the Senate officially voting to acquit President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment.

Earlier today Conway, husband to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, offered effusive praise to Mitt Romney for being the only Republican voting to convict Trump on abuse of power.

And despite the vote, he said “the verdict of history is going to be on Mitt Romney’s side.”

Conway went on to rip Mitch McConnell for his comments attacking Democrats for engaging in a “violation of norms” and “attacking institutions until they get their way.”

“What universe is that from?!” Conway asked. “That’s Donald Trump’s signature —it’s his modus operandi. He’s defending Trump by attacking the Democrats for precisely what Trump has done for three years, attacking people in his own government, attacking the bureaucracy and attacking his own appointees, attacking the Justice Department, attacking the entire system by which we have a trial.”

“Truth has taken a beating here and reality has taken a beating here,” he added.

You can watch above, via CNN.

