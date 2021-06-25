George Conway was remarkably unsparing to Rudy Giuliani during a Thursday night appearance on CNN’s AC360 following news that the personal attorney to former President Donald Trump had his legal license temporarily suspended.

The New York State Supreme Court concluded on Thursday “uncontroverted evidence that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020.”

After setting up the segment, Anderson Cooper introduced Conway and asked “should anyone be surprised this happened?”

“No, not at all,” Conway replied. “Because this was a story about completely relentless, representative, incessant, intentional lying, and we all saw it unfold in real-time and the court recorded in its opinion saying this, under the disciplinary rules, under the rules of professional conduct is impermissible.”

“We can’t have lawyers lying in their representation of clients, and the court found that Giuliani has done both,” he continued. “And I have to say, based on what I saw in this opinion, even though this is only an interim ruling and interim suspension, it’s pretty clear that Giuliani doesn’t have much of a defense and he’s entitled to a hearing.”

“But unless he comes up with something, and I don’t think he’s ever going to see the inside of a courtroom again other than as a defendant,” Conway concluded.

“You really believe he’ll be disbarred?” Cooper followed.

“Or he’ll at least receive a suspension that’s long enough that given his advanced age, he’s not going to be practicing again,” Conway replied. “And I don’t know, frankly, who would ever retain him given his record.”

Conway has been a fierce critic of Trump despite the fact that this wife, Kellyanne Conway played a pivotal role as senior advisor to Trump for much of his time in the Whtie House.

