George Conway Tells Acosta ‘Shortest Distance Between Trump and an Orange Jumpsuit’ is This Classified Info Investigation, and Trump Knows It

Lawyer and CNN Contributor George Conway joined CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta on Saturday and weighed the likelihood of a prosecution against former President Donald Trump after the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump is being investigated over what one former FBI official described on Fox News as “heavyweight statutes” related classified government documents stored at his estate in Florida. The search warrant noted charges related to espionage and obstruction.

Following the raid on Monday, the former president has presented numerous excuses including waging a campaign against federal law enforcement.

When asked whether this raid could lead to criminal prosecution for Trump, Conway answered “I think the shortest distance between Donald Trump and an orange jumpsuit is this investigation with the documents.”

“We haven’t heard anything remotely approaching a rational, logical defense,” continued Conway digging into the former president for his various excuses.

Conway argued that if the documents contain material related to national defense and nuclear weaponry, “I don’t know what the defense,” of that could be.

“The craziness of some of the assertions that they made,” signals to Conway that Trump may “realize the jeopardy he’s in.”

Acosta questioned why the former president has not explained why he had classified material in the first place, to which Conway replied “There’s no valid reason.”

“He’s a narcissist,” who believes everything is “rightfully his,” when the classified documents belong specifically to the United States government.

Since the raid, Trump and his Republican allies have launched an attack against the FBI and federal law enforcement, fundraising from the controversy and claiming that he is being targeted.

Acosta noted that the Trump team has been “blasting out fundraiser e-mails,” which are becoming “an instant cash cow,” as a result of the news from this past week.

“Look, you cannot separate anything that he does from the grift,” claimed Conway in response.

According to Conway, Trump and his allies have been “running a fraud for five years that this man is competent, that he is sane,” and anything that “threatens that is attacked.”

“That’s why they describe it as a war,” pressed the lawyer, “They don’t want anybody to think. They want everybody to fight.”

Conway concluded that if Trump supporters are angry “the money comes in,” which is why he believes they have launched a vicious attack on the FBI and the Justice Department.

Watch above via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com