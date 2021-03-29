George Floyd’s Brother Calls Case Against Derek Chauvin a ‘Slam Dunk’: ‘If You Can’t Get Justice as a Black Man in America for This…’

With the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin about to get underway, the brother of George Floyd expressed confidence that the ex-cop will be convicted.

Appearing on the Today show Monday, Philonise Floyd said his family believes that the case is open and shut.

“This case, to us, is a slam dunk because we know the video is the proof. That’s all you need,” Philonise Floyd said. “The guy was kneeling on my brother’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. A guy who was sworn in to protect, he killed my brother in broad daylight. That was a modern-day lynching.”

Chauvin is facing charges of second and third-degree murder, as well as manslaughter. Philonise Floyd called for a conviction on the second-degree murder charge, which would carry with it a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

“I really think he should be found with at least second-degree murder,” Philoise Floyd said, adding that the video “clearly showed that he killed my brother. My brother was standing up just fine until he put him on the ground with his hands behind his back, in the prone position, face down. He decided to kill my brother, along with the other officers, because nobody tried to render aid. When people tried to, they were stopping people from trying to stop him from killing George.”

Philonise Floyd went on to reiterate his belief that the outcome of the trial should be clear.

“This is not a hard case,” he said. “We just want justice. We want a conviction. If you can’t get justice as a Black man in America for this, what can you get justice for then?”

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]