Philonise Floyd gave an emotional address before the House Judiciary Committee and demanded action for racial justice following the death of his brother, George Floyd.

In his opening remarks one day after his brother’s funeral, Floyd described the emotional anguish of watching George die while a police officer kneeled on his neck. As he spoke about his brother’s life, Philonise said he wants to “make sure that [George’s] death would not be in vain,” and he called on Congress to take real action against the policing issues that have been raised to the forefront.

“I’m tired of pain, pain you feel when you watch something like that,” Floyd said. “I’m here to ask you to make it stop. Stop the pain, stop us from being tired. George called for help and he was ignored. Please listen to the call that I’m making to you now.”

Floyd continued to ask Congress to hold the officers responsible for George’s death accountable, and also that they listen to the peaceful protesters who’ve demanded change.

“The people marching in the streets are telling you, enough is enough,” he said. “The people elected you to speak for them and make positive change. George’s name means something. You have the opportunity here today to make your names mean something too.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]