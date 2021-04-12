George Floyd’s Brother Philonise Tears Up in Emotional Testimony: ‘He Just Knew How to Make People Feel Better’

Philonise Floyd teared up during testimony talking about his brother George.

As the Derek Chauvin trial continued on Monday, Floyd gave very personal testimony about who his brother was and how he was raised.

Floyd teared up looking at an old photo of George and their mother.

“I miss both of them,” he said, and briefly took a moment to wipe his eyes.

“He was so much of a leader to us in the household. He would always make sure that we had our clothes for school,” Floyd said. “He just was like a person that everybody loved around the community. He just knew how to make people feel better.”

They showed additional photos of Floyd, including one photo of George holding his daughter Gianna.

