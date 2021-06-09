George P. Bush Defends His Support of Trump on Fox News: He Is ‘The Center of the Republican Party’

Texas land commissioner George P. Bush appeared on Fox News Wednesday night to assure he is very supportive of former President Donald Trump and his policies.

Bush’s father, Jeb Bush, was of course one of Trump’s biggest targets during the 2016 election. Trump went after the Bushes many, many times in the past few years.

The younger Bush, currently running for Texas attorney general, appeared with Tammy Bruce on Fox News Primetime, and she started by asking what he would say to Trump supporters “how you’re different” and not “a Trojan horse” saying the right things to “curry favor.”

Bush responded by saying “I’m my own man” and emphasized, “The fact is that in 2016 I was one of the first statewide election officials to come out and support him. I raised a million and a half in support of Republican candidates with him at the top of the ticket.”

“And in 2020, I boldly declared that Trump was the only thing standing between our country, the American people, and socialism,” he added. “Trump is the center of the Republican party. I’m my own man. I support him. And we need to carry on that legacy, capture the lightning that he brought to the Republican party so that we can help all of our fellow Republicans down-ballot.”

Bruce asked Bush about what conversations his family is having, given the feelings of his father and others in the Bush family about Trump.

“We’re just like any American family, in that we have our differences of opinion,” Bush said. “I just have my own vision, my own plan, my own track record here in Texas.”

