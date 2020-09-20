Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday Democrats would use “every arrow in our quiver” in the upcoming Supreme Court battle.

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos asked Pelosi about the likelihood Republicans will push through a nominee ahead of the election, and said, “Some have mentioned the possibility if they try to push through a nominee in a lame duck session that you and the House could move to impeach President Trump or Attorney General Barr as a way of stalling and preventing the Senate from acting on this nomination.”

“We have our options. We have arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss right now,” Speaker Pelosi tells @GStephanopoulos when pressed on what Democrats would do if Pres. Trump and Republicans push a SCOTUS nomination ahead of the Nov. 3 election. https://t.co/JhU93KY3iQ pic.twitter.com/HOmI8AxREN — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) September 20, 2020

Pelosi did not react specifically to that particular suggestion, instead just saying, “We have our options. We have arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss right now.”

She swiped at statements from the president and “his henchmen” about the legitimacy of the election results, before saying they should be “protecting the integrity of the election” and continue to focus on combatting the coronavirus.

“But to be clear, you’re not taking any arrows out of your quiver, you’re not ruling anything out,” Stephanopoulos said.

Pelosi responded that “we have a responsibility to meet the needs of the American people” and said addressing these issues “requires us to use every arrow in our quiver.”

