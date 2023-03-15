George W. Bush’s Press Secretary Asks, ‘What Has Joe Biden Touched That He Hasn’t Bungled?’ – And Takes a Swipe at Jimmy Carter While He’s in Hospice

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer, who served as White House press secretary under George W. Bush during the run-up to the Iraq war, said President Joe Biden is bungling everything.

Bush was a famously unpopular two-term president who launched two of the lengthiest wars in U.S. history, including the Iraq war. To put it charitably, that conflict was launched using bad intelligence about weapons of mass destruction. A less charitable telling would say the war was based on lies.

In either event, by the time he left office, Bush had presided over the largest U.S. foreign policy blunder since Vietnam and exited the White House as the country faced its greatest economic catastrophe in 80 years.

On Wednesday’s edition of Hannity, Fleischer ripped Biden as a president who can seemingly do no right.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been this afraid for the country,” said Sean Hannity, one of Bush’s more ardent boosters. “I don’t see [the Biden administration] changing at all. They just double down on stupid, and that concerns me.”

“I think it’s fair to say when you look at Joe Biden’s career, what has Joe Biden touched that he hasn’t bungled?” said Fleischer as members of Hannity’s studio audience chuckled.

Fleischer continued to bash Biden, and took a swipe at the presidency of Jimmy Carter, who is currently in hospice care:

Whether it was withdrawal from Afghanistan, which he bungled the withdrawal. You remember when he was asked over July 4th of that year, what was happening with the Taliban taking over Afghanistan? And he said, I don’t want to talk about that. Let’s talk about happy things. It’s July 4th weekend. And then days later, Kabul fell to the Taliban. Joe Biden is acquiescing America’s strength. And America doesn’t do that. The last president who did that was Jimmy Carter. The era we live in now, Sean, feels an awful lot to me like the late seventies – the Jimmy Carter era – which don’t forget was followed by morning in America, by Ronald Reagan, by strength, and by leadership. Nothing Joe Biden is bungling can’t be reversed if America elects the right people. Our country has always been built on strength. Not fear, but strength. Our adversaries need to know it.

During the Bush administration, Hannity referred to the president as “a big-time leader,” among other glowing compliments.

Watch above via Fox News.

