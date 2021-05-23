George Will Says January 6th Should Be ‘Burned Into the American Mind as Firmly as 9/11’

Conservative columnist George Will defended congressional proposals for the January 6th commission, arguing that the storming of the U.S. Capitol should be mentally imprinted upon the American public like the 9/11 terror attacks.

Will appeared on This Week as George Stephanopoulos gathered his panel on Sunday to get their reactions to the Republican opposition to the proposed 1/6 commission. As Stephanopoulos offered his surprise that the commission’s formation has become “controversial,” Will said the reason for that is “we have a political party defined by the terror it feels for its own voters. That’s the Republican Party right now.”

“Every elected official is frightened of his voters, therefore doesn’t respect his voters and doesn’t like his voters and is afraid that a vote for this would be seen as an insult to the 45th president,” Will continued.

Will acknowledged that “McConnell has a point” when he denounced the commission on the Senate floor since “there are going to be lots of investigations” into the Capitol riot, regardless of the commission. However, Will added, “I would like to see January 6th burned into the American mind as firmly as 9/11, because it was that scale of a shock to the system.”

“I think there will be a commission, but it is controversial for that reason.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]