Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said Wednesday he would “absolutely” support Donald Trump if he was the 2024 Republican party nominee.

After discussing the covid relief bill, Fox News’ Neil Cavuto asked the governor about the former president’s comments at CPAC — a speech that continued pushing his false election claims numerous times.

Kemp said people got “distracted in the runoff” and lamented how “a lot of Republicans stayed home” while Democrats were motivated.

He praised some of Trump’s policies and said Republicans should “refocus on the ground game.”

Cavuto directly asked him if he would support Trump if he’s the 2024 GOP nominee.

“Absolutely,” Kemp said. “I’m going to support the nominee, as I said again, I worked very hard for the president… I think the president deserves a lot of credit and he’s not going away.”

Trump, of course, repeatedly attacked Kemp after the election for not going along with his conspiracy theories. He said he regretted his endorsement of Kemp, he called Kemp “hapless” as he tried pressuring him on the election results, suggested Kemp had something to hide, said Kemp and other Republicans would be to blame if Republicans lost both special elections, shared a tweet saying Kemp will “soon be going to jail,” demanded Kemp resign for not going along with his election lie, and said during his rally the night before the runoffs he would return to Georgia to campaign against Kemp.

Trump also attacked Kemp at his now-infamous January 6th rally before the riots.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

