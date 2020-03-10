Geraldo Asks Hannity to Tell Trump: ‘For the Good of the Nation, Stop Shaking Hands’

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera tonight appealed to Sean Hannity to tell President Donald Trump he needs to “stop shaking hands” as per the precautionary measures against coronavirus advise.

Vice President Mike Pence was asked about this very issue at Tuesday’s coronavirus presser, and he said, “Well, look, as the president has said, in our line of work, you shake hands when someone wants to shake your hand. I expect the president will continue to do that, I’ll continue to do it.”

Rivera tonight told Hannity he needs to send this message to POTUS:

“We want people to use precautions. Wash your hands. Stop shaking hands. I want you to tell the president when you talk to him tonight that Geraldo said, ‘Mr. President, for the good of the nation, stop shaking hands.’ It’s a bad example, we don’t need it, I know you’re brave and all the rest of it, you want to be engaged. Fine, we get it, you’re doing a terrific job. Now everybody follow the same simple steps.”

