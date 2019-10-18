Geraldo Rivera was on a tear Friday morning.

Moments after slamming President Donald Trump on Fox & Friends over the decision to host next year’s G-7 Summit at his Doral resort, Geraldo bashed the commander-in-chief over his handling of Syria.

“It is the president at his impetuous worst,” Geraldo said of the U.S. troop pullout. “To withdraw under those circumstances, so abruptly, causing the deaths or the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Kurds who were our allies. Putting at risk the ISIS prisoners’ security. Casting … doubt on the president.”

Co-host Steve Doocy pushed back — arguing Trump pledged to keep the U.S. out of military conflicts.

“There is an orderly way to do things,” Geraldo said. “You tell your allies, ‘Okay, next Wednesday, we’re pulling out.'”

Ainsley Earhardt was eager to change the subject.

“Geraldo, here’s the thing, that happened days ago,” Earhardt said. “It’s already done. Let’s move on and talk about the ceasefire.”

Earhardt noted that fighting has already resumed in the region.

Geraldo said, “Because the ceasefire is a very naive notion, Ainsley.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

