Geraldo Rivera Calls Cruz, Hawley, Cotton ‘Nasty’ Over Questions to Merrick Garland: ‘They Make My Skin Crawl’

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera went after Republican senators who confronted Attorney General Merrick Garland and called them “nasty.”

The other co-hosts on The Five commended Republicans like Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and Tom Cotton for grilling Garland on his recent schools memo.

Katie Pavlich said the DOJ has “no credibility” when Garland says the FBI isn’t going after parents.

Rivera commended Garland over his background and said Republicans shouldn’t have blocked him from being confirmed to the Supreme Court.

He did say Garland “got caught politicizing the DOJ” and criticized the memo, but was far more incensed by committee Republicans:

I have to say, watching Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, they’re so nasty, so snarly. They make my skin crawl. It really is. The way they were so disrespectful. And Tom Cotton? That attack just now? That doesn’t make Tom Cotton look like a real serious senator. That looks like an ideological warrior trying to score a cheap point.

“You thought that was bad? Do you remember the Kavanaugh hearings, Geraldo?” Jesse Watters shot back.

Rivera continued to say the Republicans grilling Garland were “as low down and dirty as it gets.”

Things got remarkably heated on The Five Tuesday between Rivera dnd Greg Gutfeld over the sexual assault case in a Virginia school. Gutfeld said anyone voting for Terry McAuliffe is “voting for rape,” and Rivera erupted.

