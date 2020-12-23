Geraldo Rivera, a Trump ally who has recently taken to smacking down his election conspiracies, said on Fox News’ The Five Wednesday that President Donald Trump needs to show some leadership after leaving D.C. for Mar-a-Lago.

To briefly recap: There’s been grumbling from both parties about the fact that the stimulus package contained merely $600 for Americans struggling during the pandemic. On Tuesday night President Donald Trump made an 11th hour video railing against the bill, calling it a “disgrace,” and saying the payments should be $2000 (after some Republicans publicly raised objections to direct payments).

Democratic leaders immediately jumped on Trump’s call for sending more money in direct payments. It’s unclear what’s going to happen next, but after making that video and vetoing the National Defense Authorization Act, the president headed off to Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday.

Rivera said on The Five Trump needs to show some leadership on this:

“Everyone’s been focused on Congress and all ofthe pork spending and the obvious itemization of ridiculous things… What about the president? He’s threatening a veto. He’s gone on Christmas holiday. What the hell are we supposed to do now? The president has said this is no good. What about the defense authorization part of this? What about paying the military? What happens when all this funding is exhausted on the day after Christmas or thereabouts? We needed some leadership here… He’s the a leader of the free world. Give us some guidance. Now what are they supposed to do? He is going to Mar-a-Lago. Is Nancy Pelosi going to meet with Mitch McConnell? Are they going to get together and get a plan? What are the American people going to do? We are left adrift right now.”

He also took a shot at the president for his “farcical” false insistence he won the election.

“He doesn’t write the legislation,” Watters countered.

Rivera shot back that Trump still needs to lay out what he’ll do.

