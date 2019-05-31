Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera said James Clapper, John Brennan, and James Comey should be shaking in fear over Attorney General William Barr saying he is looking for answers about the origin of Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference.

During an appearance on CBS This Morning, Barr said he has “a lot of questions about what was going on” during the origins of the investigation, adding that he hasn’t gotten satisfactory answers and “things are just not jiving.”

“What you just heard is a bombshell,” Rivera said while reacting to the comments on Fox & Friends this morning. “If I were James Comey right now or James Clapper right now or John Brennan right now, I would be quaking in my boots. Why? Because the attorney general of the United States has set his target on you.”

“He wants to know why you started this counterintelligence investigation of the Trump candidacy,” he added. “How long did you sustain that investigation of the Trump candidacy, the Trump transition, the Trump Administration? What tools were employed? What foreign assets were employed? What spies indeed were employed to, for you to have this investigation of the president into whether or not the president of the United States was a spy? Was a Russian asset, was a traitor to his nation? This is big stuff.”

Rivera went on to reiterate that Barr’s comments “should send ripples of fear and apprehension and right now [to Clapper, Comey, and Brennan]. I wouldn’t be surprised if their document shredders weren’t going overtime.”

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump gave Barr the power to declassify documents related to the surveillance of the Trump campaign and the origin of the IC report.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com