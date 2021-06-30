Many observers are outraged over Bill Cosby’s release from prison after serving just two years. But one prominent commentator is incensed because he believes the disgraced comedian actually did too much jail time.

Appearing Wednesday on America Reports, Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera condemned the initial conviction — noting that in 2016 he said, “I predict his conviction will be overturned. Judge went way over the line in allowing unrelated victim testimony.” This turned out to be an accurate prognostication, as seen by the vacating of Cosby’s conviction Wednesday afternoon.

“What they did to this guy was mob justice,” said Rivera.

He noted that not only did the former state D.A. promise if Cosby testified in a civil deposition, that they would not serve a criminal case against him, but also acknowledged bringing in “unrelated victims” was “so grotesquely unfair.”

Rivera then questioned, “How is he going to get back the two years that he has lost now?” He continued by saying, “This never should have happened.”

Anchor John Roberts remarked, “You say ‘how is he going to get back the two years that he has lost while being in prison?’ How will the 58 women who say he did to them what they say he did ever get back any sense of justice here, and any sense of ever being whole again?”

Rivera apologized that the victims are not receiving a sense of “moral fulfillment,” but then explained that the criminal justice system doesn’t work that way. Then, he went on to make another shocking prediction about a jailed celebrity convicted of sex crimes.

“I’ll tell you something else in my opinion,” said Rivera, “this will be reflected in Harvey Weinstein’s appeal as well.”

“You can spit on him, do all you want, but he was unjustly convicted in my opinion.”

