Geraldo Rivera has been one of the most vocal Trump supporters publicly pleading with President Donald Trump to stop the election conspiracies, and on Monday night he said there’s a pretty clear reason why so many Trump voters believe his baseless claims.

Rivera said he feels “a great sense of pity and sadness” for Trump amid his attempt to overthrow the election, and called the stunt being pulled by Republican senators a “sham.”

Later on in the segment, Martha MacCallum brought up how one reporter in Georgia said that not a single Republican they spoke to believed the reality that Joe Biden won the election and will be inaugurated.

“That is a pervasive belief out there,” MacCallum said. “What do you say to all that.”

“It’s a belief, Martha, based on propaganda!” Rivera exasperatedly said.

“We’ve heard nothing but whining and complaining. What about the courts?” Don’t we have courts for a reason in this country?” he continued. “Every court that reviewed this matter decided against the Republicans, against President Trump. The high court of the United States, including three Trump-appointed Associate Justices, have ruled against or declined to take these cases. At what point do we say okay, basta, enough!”

He said it’s “pathetic this has been dragged out so long” and added, “They have proven nothing!”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

