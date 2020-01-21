Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera thought Senate Republicans and Donald Trump’s legal defenders underperformed in the first day of the president’s impeachment trial.

Rivera joined Sean Hannity on Tuesday night and was asked for his thoughts on the “enormous hypocrisy” Democrats displayed while scrutinizing Trump over the Ukraine scandal. Rivera responded to Hannity’s question with one of his own: “Why didn’t the Republicans today make the same case you just made?”

“I long for you to be on the floor of the United States Senate today making an impassioned argument. the Republicans were fooled by a Democratic smokescreen! This wasn’t about these various amendments, this wasn’t about the nuances of whether this guy is going to be subpoenaed or that document is going to be subpoenaed, this was a Democrats’ opportunity for the opening argument. And I think the Republicans with all due respect…I think they missed.”

Rivera continued by saying Trump’s legal team members were “okay” during their appearances, “but they did not understand what the Democrats understood.”

“You only get one time to make a first impression. This was the first impression for the American people,” Rivera said. “They should’ve come out blasting…Where was the passion? I wanted much more meat. I think to allow the Democrats a head start, which is what today was, I think is a mistake.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

