Geraldo Rivera Pitches New Panel Show Just Weeks After Firing From The Five — ‘The Four,’ Airing at 4 P.M.

Geraldo Rivera floated a new show idea on Twitter called The Four, just weeks after leaving Fox News’ show, The Five.

“How’s this for a show idea? #TheFour (Seriously),” Geraldo tweeted. “I know it’s derivative, but it’s still a good idea that could competitively run on any cable news channel. An eclectic, diverse quartet of outspoken commentators-including me-covering the great events of the day, running in the 4:00pm ET hour. Thoughts?”

Geraldo was the “liberal” fixture on Fox’s The Five, along with more conservative voices that included Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Jesse Watters, and Jeanine Pirro. Most recently, Jessica Tarlov has filled the fifth spot.

Rivera announced he was quitting Fox News in a video taken aboard a boat speeding toward New York City.

“Bumpy day on the North Atlantic. Anyway, I got fired from @TheFive so I quit Fox. After 23 years tomorrow Fox and Friends could be my last appearance on the network. Thanks for the memories,” Geraldo tweeted in June. He also referred to leaving Fox as his “retirement,” which he appeared to want to cut short with his new show idea.

Since leaving Fox, Geraldo has made the TV talk show rounds, appearing on ABC’s The View, CNN with Alisynn Camerota, and NewsNation with Chris Cuomo. He pulled no punches when talking about his time at Fox, telling Camerota, he felt “free, free at last.”

“I was, you know, the black sheep of the family. And when I stepped out of line, you know, I was suspended three times on The Five in several months,” Geraldo said.

