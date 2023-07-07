Geraldo Says Ex-Fox News Colleague Tucker Carlson Is ‘Full of Sh*t’

Former Fox News host Geraldo Rivera tweeted some unkind words at fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Friday, saying his former colleague is “full of shit.”

“Due respect to Tucker Carlson, but he’s as full of shit about Ukraine as he was about January 6th,” Geraldo tweeted. “His smiley face doesn’t change fact Russia invaded sovereign Ukraine; 1000’s are dead, including women & children, the world order is assailed and Putin is a punk.”

His smiley face doesn’t change fact Russia invaded sovereign Ukraine; 1000’s are dead, including women & children, the world order is assailed and Putin is a punk. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 7, 2023

Following the Jan. 6 insurrection, Geraldo called out Carlson’s “bullish*t” for defending the Capitol rioters and calling the violence a “false flag operation.”

Carlson was fired from his wildly popular Fox News show in April, shortly after the network settled a pricey defamation suit with Dominion Voting Systems. Most recently, Fox settled with a former Carlson producer Abby Grossberg, who alleged a hostile working environment. The network said in a statement: “We are pleased that we have been able to resolve this matter without further litigation.”

Carlson has continued to espouse his ultra-conservative views through his Tucker on Twitter video posts.

Last week, Geraldo tweeted a video announcing that he had been fired from The Five, so he countered by quitting after 23-years at the network.

“Geraldo Rivera has quit as one of the lonely liberal voices on Fox News’ popular political combat show The Five, saying Wednesday that ‘a growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences’ made it no longer worth it to him,” reported the AP’s David Bauder.

Geraldo used his last day at the network to promote affirmative action in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end the practice at universities. The AP reported:

“I feel very emotional and deeply moved,” Rivera said following a tribute that included clips from his career and goodbye messages from the likes of Jesse Watters, Bret Baier, Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro. He also noted — a day after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in higher education — that he got his start in television when the Ford Foundation and Columbia Journalism School teamed to promote minorities in journalism. He had been working with Puerto Rican activist groups in New York.

