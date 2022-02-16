Geraldo Rivera stood alone on Wednesday in condemning the Canadian trucker protest on Fox News’ The Five.

Rivera, who sits in the liberal seat on the highly-rated five-person panel show, offered some recent polling on just how unpopular the trucker convoy is in Canada.

Cohost Judge Jeanine Pirro started the exchange, saying, “My understanding is it’s not that popular in Canada,” referring to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau using the Emergency Act to gain additional powers to squash the protest.

Geraldo jumped in saying, “You know what is not that popular in Canada judge?”

“This freedom convoy,” he continued. “What about the freedom of the homeowners to live in peace? The freedom of the shopkeepers to do business? What about the freedom of the autoworkers to get parts?”

Pirro retorted, “Did you say this when they were burning down the federal courthouse in Seattle for two months.”

“I did more than that, I condemned it. I condemn anyone who feels so — so empowered that they can take away your right to establish their rights,” Geraldo hit back.

“It is conservative media. It is conservative media that has gone from support to incitement,” Geraldo continued as he argued with cohost Greg Gutfeld, both raising their voices.

“Do you say that we are inciting it?” Gutfeld asked.

Geraldo then listed off polls that he says find “65-69% of Canadians oppose these truckers.”

“Just show the evidence, that’s all we ask!” hit back Gutfeld.

“Open your eyes and look at it!” Geraldo responded.

“No, I actually read and do research. I don’t just come here and yell,” Gutfeld said before Pirro moved the segment ahead saying we will now speak at a very “normal level.”

