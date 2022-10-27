Geraldo Takes Jesse Watters up on $1,000 Bet Republicans Take House and Senate: ‘You Got it!’

Geraldo Rivera took Jesse Watters up on a $1,000 bet Thursday that Republicans will take the House and Senate in 12 days.

On The Five, the panel discussed the rapidly approaching midterm elections. While many political forecasters have the GOP easily taking the House, who will control the Senate is unclear.

During a segment about “anxiety” among Democrats, Watters said the party is in trouble and living in a social media echo chamber.

“I understand the anxiety for Democrats,” Watters said. “The way they’re scared is so big that they might not get the House and the Senate back for several cycles. And that means no legislative wins, that means no Supreme Court justice confirmations. They’re looking at a few dark years.”

While he addressed Rivera, Watters invoked President Joe Biden’s sitdown interview with a transgender TikTok influencer.

“The very next week he comes out and goes on Jay Leno’s show and tries to appeal to Republicans,” he said. “Does that make any sense to you?”

The comment elicited a strong response from Rivera about the generic congressional ballot.

“If the generic ballot has the GOP at 45.6% and the Democrats at 40%, that’s a toss-up,” he said. Watters disagreed and said Nov. 8 will be a “wave” election against the ruling party.

Watters was confident enough in a GOP sweep that he put up $1,000 and talked Rivera into a $1,000 bet the GOP would win the House and the Senate.

“Both chambers?” River said. “You got it!”

The two shook hands as Judge Jeanine Pirro encouraged the wager.

Real Clear Politics has consistently projected Republicans will take both chambers. Thursday, that changed when the polling aggregator projected 48 Senate seats for the GOP to 46 for Democrats with six races listed as tossups.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com