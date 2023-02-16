‘Get Her Fired’: Texts Show Tucker Carlson Wanted Fox News Colleague Jacqui Heinrich Canned Over Fact Check of Trump Election Lie

A seemingly irate Tucker Carlson texted colleagues to say he “seriously” wanted Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich fired after she tweeted a fact-check of then-President Donald Trump.

He added, “What the fuck?”

In the days after the 2020 presidential election, Trump baselessly alleged the vote count was being rigged against him. Following suit, several Fox News hosts cast doubt on the integrity of the contest, occasionally homing in on Dominion Voting Systems and suggesting its machines played a role in a conspiracy to steal the election.

Dominion is suing Fox News for defamation and is seeking $1.6 billion in damages. A new filing by the company on Thursday includes a text message from Carlson to Hannity in which he fumes over Heinrich.

On page 31, the filing states Carlson fired off a text in a group text thread that included fellow Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, where he fumed at Heinrich for fact-checking Trump and said he wanted her fired:

In their group text thread, Carlson pointed Hannity to a tweet by Fox reporter Jacqui Heinrich. Heinrich was “fact checking” a tweet by Trump that mentioned Dominion and specifically mentioned Hannity’s and Dobbs’ broadcasts that evening discussing Dominion. Heinrich correctly fact-checked the tweet, pointing out that “top election infrastructure officials” said that “‘There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.'” Carlson told Hannity: “Please get her fired. Seriously… What the fuck? I’m actually shocked. It needs to stop immediately, like tonight. It’s measurably hurting the company The stock price is down. Not a joke.” Tucker added, I just went crazy on Meade over it. Hannity said he had “already sent to Suzanne with a really?” He then added: “I’m 3 strikes. Wallace shit debate[.] Election night a disaster[.] Now this BS? Nope. Not gonna fly. Did I mention Cavuto?”

Fox News denies Dominion’s suit has any merit.

“There will be a lot of noise and confusion generated by Dominion and their opportunistic private equity owners, but the core of this case remains about freedom of the press and freedom of speech, which are fundamental rights afforded by the Constitution and protected by New York Times v. Sullivan,” Fox News said in a statement.

Fox News filed an amended counterclaim against Dominion on Thursday.

