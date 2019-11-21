Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade was baffled by news that Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani — arguably the inadvertent architect of President Donald Trump’s impeachment nightmare — is still looking for dirt in Ukraine.

Just this week, Giuliani claimed he was still in contact with two members of Ukraine’s parliament regarding his efforts to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, Trump’s potential 2020 rival.

That revelation came as U.S. ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland testified in the impeachment inquiry that Giuliani was at the center of a quid pro quo scheme by the Trump administration to pressure Ukraine to announce investigations into the Bidens.

It also exasperated Kilmeade. The Fox & Friends host exclaimed at the end of an interview with former congressman and current Trump booster Jason Chaffetz: “The administration has got to get it together!”

“They’re all on different pages. And Rudy Giuliani says yesterday, I’m going back to the Ukraine to continue the investigation,” Kilmeade continued. “Couldn’t someone rein him in!? Or are we still letting Rudy Giuliani run through the Ukraine?”

“Rudy, call us,” co-host Steve Doocy quipped.

“What is going on with that!” Kilmeade pleaded.

Watch above, via Fox News.

