Fox Hosts Mock ‘The View’s’ Sunny Hostin for ‘Reprehensible’ Dismissal of Uyghur Genocide

Fox News’s Outnumbered panel tore into The View co-host Sunny Hostin for seemingly shrugging off China’s persecution of Uygher Muslims.

The panel focused on Hostin’s dismissal of American exceptionalism, which was based on her argument that the U.S. has not fully moved beyond institutional racism. This is what prompted Hostin to compare African American incarceration rates to China’s brutalizations against the Uyghers.

“This country has a lot of problems that could be solved,” Hostin said on Tuesday. “Yes, maybe they’re putting Muslims in jail in Afghanistan, I think you mentioned?”

Alyssa Farah Griffin corrected her co-host by telling her it was in China.

“They’re putting a lot more Black people in jail here,” Hostin retorted.

The Chinese government has been accused of genocide for years as reports have described how the Uyghers have been held in concentration camps where they’ve been forced into slave labor, sterilization, and other human rights abuses. Emily Compargno touched on all of this Wednesday as she bashed Hostin’s “ridiculous comparison,” saying it detracts from America’s real need to address its incarceration system.

Fox News liberal contributor Richard Fowler argued in favor of recognizing the inhumanities of both the American prison system and the Uygher genocide. Harris Faulkner maintained that the Uygher abuses are the worse issue, and she mocked Hostin for slipping up on which country it was happening in.

“It would’ve been nice if Sunny Hostin could’ve gotten the country right,” she snarked. “We can fix prisons in this country… But you can’t go rescue the Uyghurs the way you can rescue people imprisoned in this country.”

“Maybe we should rescue people in this country first if we can,” Fowler replied. “I’m not saying that’s the point she was trying to make, but that’s a valid point.”

Kayleigh McEnany picked it up from there, ripping Hosting for putting America “on the same moral plateau” as China amid their accusations of genocide

“Since when is it okay to dismiss the genocide on a mainstream talk show?” She asked. “Maybe she was just following Whoopi Goldberg, who twice has made inaccurate comments about the Holocaust. We remember that. She apologized at least once for that, but she dismissed genocide… To equate our country with China committing genocide is reprehensible, and you do not belong on a mainstream talk show in this country. ”

As the panel discussed the need for prison reform, McEnany brought the panel back to mocking Hostin with an echo of Faulkner.

“Get the country right, if you’re going to talk about it,” said McEnancy. This was followed by Faulkner condemning Hostin and Goldberg as “ignorant.”

