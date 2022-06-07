CNN’s Ana Navarro raged at Jonah Goldberg after he said children in America are more likely to die from causes that aren’t school shootings.

On CNN Tonight, host Laura Coates moderated a panel where Goldberg, Navarro, and Kasie Hunt discussed actor Matthew McConaughey‘s comments at the White House about gun laws.

Goldberg stated while he agreed with most of what the actor said, the statistics of mass shootings should not have parents gripped by fear.

“I share the moral outrage entirely with everybody on this panel about how horrific and just morally repugnant these slaughters are,” he said. “If we’re going to start telling people that they should be scared, that this is going to happen to them, we should at least put this in perspective.”

Goldberg said there are an estimated 54 million kids in school in the country, and 170 had died in mass shootings in the last 29 years. He added,

The moral outrage is entirely valid and justified… You are absolutely right to be outraged about the crime. But if we’re going to tell people they should be terrified about their kids being dropped off at school, we should remind them their kids are more in danger on the drive to school, statistically, than they are at the school.

Navarro responded, “A child’s life should not be a statistic,” to which Goldberg answered, “That’s moral bullying. I’m making a basic point to say that you shouldn’t tell people that they should be terrified.”

The pair then went at it:

NAVARRO: If it were your child, it would not be a statistic. It would be a tragedy that you would never get over. GOLDBERG: That’s moral bullying! NAVARRO: Why is it moral bullying? GOLDBERG: You’re making it sound as if I don’t have compassion for these people, of course I do! You shouldn’t tell the audience that this is the thing that they should be so terrified with, paralyzed with fear, about their own kids when their kids are more likely to die from a lot of other things.

Navarro pointed out the country has passed speed limit and car seat laws to mitigate driving hazards.

After a few moments of crosstalk, Navarro said, “No more paralysis, get your asses in gear and call your senator.”

Goldberg said he was on the panel for “analysis,” and not “activism.” He encouraged people to reach out to their representatives about gun violence, if they feel inclined.

Navarro then said she had a cousin who was murdered in Orlando during the Pulse Night Club shooting.

Goldberg responded, “That’s moral bullying.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com