‘Get Your Hand Out of Your Pants!’ Bill Maher Aftershow Goes Off the Rails During Marijuana Vape Debate

Comic and pundit Bill Maher wound up telling Andrew Sullivan to “get your hand out of your pants!” during a vape debate gone wild.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host conducted his customary “Overtime” segment with guests with guests Andrew Sullivan, Christine Emba, and Katie Herzog.

The first audience question was about the FDA’s ban on JUUL products — which has since been put on hold by a federal court. Things veered off when the subjects of menthol cigarettes and marijuana vape devices came up:

BILL MAHER: The FDA ban dual e-cigarettes this week. Ah, no vaping for the kids. What are your thoughts on this? Wow. What are your thoughts?

KATIE HERZOG: This is the, if anything turns me into a libertarian, it will be this particular issue. They have not only banned JUUL, a tool that many, many thousands of people have used to get off of smoking. Biden is now saying that they’re going to reduce the amount of nicotine within cigarettes. Ask any smokers. What is that going to do? It is going to mean that smokers will smoke more. It is not the nicotine that kills you. It is everything else in the cigarette. So to me, this is an example of government trying to do the right thing.

BILL MAHER: And menthol.

KATIE HERZOG: And menthol.

BILL MAHER: Right there. You heard that. You didn’t hear that.

KATIE HERZOG: They’ve been talking about this for years.

BILL MAHER: Is that a law now? Does anybody know? You know, and.

CHRISTINE EMBA: I think they’re at least banned in D.C. now.

BILL MAHER: Okay. So menthol cigarettes, which I mean, to me, that’s a, to me that’s racist.

KATIE HERZOG: Well, that’s what they’re saying.

BILL MAHER: I mean, isn’t it the cigarette that blacks prefer?

KATIE HERZOG: It’s the anti-racist position because it will save more Black lives.

BILL MAHER: We’ll make something illegal, which will give cops more reason to get involved with Black lives.

KATIE HERZOG: Right.

ANDREW SULLIVAN: [00:01:28] I’m a purist. I only smoke joints and, but I know it’s not good for my lungs. I absolutely do. I’m not going to pretend it isn’t. And for me, because I don’t like the way that the vape makes you feel is the stoner. It doesn’t work really.

BILL MAHER: Oh, it does. Really, you never, you never use like a Puffco or–

ANDREW SULLIVAN: I have a — (reaches into pants)

BILL MAHER: No, no, no. You couldn’t have it. This is, no — Yeah. Get your hand out of your pants! No, no, that’s not a Puffco. You couldn’t keep it in your —

KATIE HERZOG: Oh, like a volcano.

BILL MAHER: A volcano is different, too. These are things you can’t keep in your pants. Sounds like we’re on Jeopardy! Category: Things You Can’t Keep in your pants.