Gillibrand Hits Fox News After Town Hall: Network ‘Has to Be Responsible for Truth and Fact’

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand‘s town hall on Fox News got a lot of attention for a comment on abortion that included the 2020 Democrat blasting Fox News’ coverage of this issue. Chris Wallace jumped in and said, “I understand, maybe to make your credentials with the Democrats who are not appearing on Fox News, you are going to attack us I’m not sure it’s, frankly, very polite.”

Gillibrand has not only embraced the moment (adding “Not ‘very polite'” to her Twitter bio), but is now selling tote bags with the comment on them.

And now, in a new interview with BuzzFeed News, Gillibrand doubles down on her criticisms of how Fox News covers the abortion issue:

“I wanted to make this point clear that this issue about women’s reproductive freedom has been deeply distorted by commentators on Fox News that are trying to create this myth that decisions about reproductive care and the rights of a woman to decide when she’s having kids and how many she’s having, and under what circumstances she’s having them, is somehow an issue about infanticide. Because it’s not. It’s illegal, it’s a red herring and it’s just not true. So I want to talk about truth and I want to speak truth to power and I believe that Fox News has to be responsible for truth and fact.”

BuzzFeed News also reports that Gillibrand “wants to be the kind of candidate people trust to rectify the fear of voters who have supported Trump and bought into Fox News soundbytes.”

[image via screengrab]

