‘Girl Bye!’ MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross Rips Kyrsten Sinema for Senate Speech ‘Upholding White Supremacy’

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross ripped Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema over a speech on the Senate floor that Cross said constituted “upholding White supremacy.”

On Saturday morning’s edition of The Cross Connection, Ms. Cross and political commentator Angela Rye each took a dim view of Sinema’s speech this week defending her decision not to carve out a filibuster exception for voting rights. That speech followed a major address during which President Joe Biden urged the Senate to take such a measure.

Cross introduced a clip from the speech by telling Ms. Rye “You know, this is an interesting challenge, Angela, because look, cinema is a Democrat, but she is in many ways upholding White supremacy. You and I both know what the filibuster was originally used for.”

After a few seconds of Sinema’s speech, neither Rye nor Cross minced words:

MS. CROSS: I don’t think I can roll my eyes hard enough, and you kind of just want to say, Girl, bye, but Angela, I’ll let you take it. What’s your thoughts on the senator’s position? MS. RYE: You know, it’s rooted in falsehoods, right? Like this is, we’re talking about voting rights. We’re not talking even about abortion, which we all know has been historically divisive in this country. We also know is that voting rights has been supported on a bipartisan level in both chambers of Congress since 1965, when a Democrat signed the bill into law. So what I would tell Senator Sinema is to please reflect on your history. Not not a wobbly voice, not an emotional plea for people to remove or to not remove the filibuster when you just could cross that hurdle. Right now, I’m talking about this year, they could cross that hurdle. So why can’t you do that when it comes time to protect voting rights? The other serious mistake that senators are making right now is deciding that this is somehow a Black civil rights bill. It is not. This is a bill to ensure that this country continues to move down the road towards democracy. I agree with Jesse Jackson Jr., who recently said we were moving towards democracy, and this is a way to ensure that we’re back on that right road. MS. CROSS: It is a way to ensure we’re back on that right road, and in this case, she is a hurdle on that road.

Watch above via MSNBC.

