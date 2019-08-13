Rudy Giuliani spoke with Fox News’ Jesse Watters tonight and reacted to House Democrats pushing for impeachment.

Congressman Al Green, one of the biggest advocates for impeachment, argued recently that impeaching President Donald Trump will mean some big donors won’t want to hold fundraisers for him with that cloud over his head.

“This is about branding the president, driving his numbers down, and intimidating donors and voters into supporting him,” Watters said.

Giuliani said that Democrats “need therapy” for their “mental illness”:

“There are a lot of psychiatrists in New York, more psychiatrists than any place else. I would suggest they go to the psychiatrist, get help. He’s been cleared three times. He’s my client. I’ve never had a client that’s been cleared three times. Once is usually enough. Twice is ridiculous. Three times? He didn’t collude with the Russians! He didn’t obstruct justice! Get over it!”

He said Speaker Nancy Pelosi is at least holding into some “adult maturity” by being hesitant on impeachment, while saying Jerry Nadler “wants to be on daytime television.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

