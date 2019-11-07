Panelists on Fox News’ Outnumbered all seemed to agree that testimony from John Bolton would provide interesting info, with Melissa Francis saying it could be damaging to Rudy Giuliani.

“One of the things we’ve been looking at is this idea of Rudy Giuliani and how he figures in. How do you think Bolton figures and with what’s to be had on Rudy Giuliani? It seems like Giuliani is in trouble here,” Francis told the panel Thursday.

“Bolton is more important than giving up on Charles Kupperman,” Jessica Tarlov said. “I think they want to move forward with the subpoena, and you could get to the point where you are actually forcing Democrats to do something about this with the defying of the subpoenas.”

“All we can do is go by the transcripts, the four that we have. We might get another one from George Kent’s testimony today. We can only go by the mentions of Rudy Giuliani. And of course, he lawyered up in the last 24 hours, as well,” Harris Faulkner noted.

“I want to hear from Bolton, don’t you? It would be really dramatic. He was at the center of all of this,” guest host Guy Benson said.

“If he’s going to undo an administration and sell books, he would do it in a very public setting,” Kennedy said.

“We don’t know what he will say,” Faulkner said. “Now Rudy Giuliani, like I said, it’s laid out in this transcripts we are reading. It’s interesting, the role he played. It seems like a lot of people knew, like the tentacles on a squid, a lot of things were going on.”

