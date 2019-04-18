Giuliani Rails Against Mueller’s Team: ‘One of These Guys is a Terror!!!’

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani took up Donald Trump‘s attacks on Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his team, accusing the investigators of setting a “perjury trap,” and calling one member of Mueller’s team “a terror!”

On Thursday morning’s edition of Fox News’ America’s Newsroom following the release of the Mueller report, Giuliani was interviewed by anchor Bill Hemmer on the report’s contents.

Giuliani claimed that Mueller did not disagree with Barr’s conclusion on obstruction, and blamed “out of control members of his staff who had this very extended definition of obstruction.”

He added that “The attorney general is a good lawyer and applied the classic definition of obstruction, and you can torture it all you want but it’s not there.”

When asked about the “inadequacy” of Trump’s written answers and decision not to be interviewed, Giuliani claimed that Mueller “was really trying to trap him into perjury.

Giuliani then accused investigators of “trapping” former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn into lying to the FBI, and said “They created the crime. Somebody has to do something about that, and rein them in.”

“One of these guys is a terror, never mind,” Giuliani said. “One of these guys is a terror and shouldn’t be allowed to prosecute.”

Giuliani’s past defenses of Trump include the now-infamous declaration that “Truth isn’t truth.”

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

