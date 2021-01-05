‘Give Me One Example’: CNN’s Sciutto Repeatedly Nails GOP Rep Claiming Evidence of Voter Fraud

CNN’s Jim Sciutto had an extended clash with Clay Higgins (R-LA) as he squeezed the congressman for proof of his claim that mass voter fraud tainted the 2020 election.

Higgins has said he will join his fellow Republican lawmakers in objecting to Congress’ upcoming certification of the 2020 Electoral College results. When he joined Sciutto to discuss this, the CNN anchor asked him to explain why he is challenging the election results when he was on the same ballots as President Donald Trump.

As Higgins defended himself by saying states have to follow their own election laws, Sciutto countered that “all 50 states have certified the results” as is their constitutional right. Higgins retorted “it’s completely constitutional” to challenge the legitimacy of the electoral votes put forth by the states. This was accompanied by his claim “we won’t be overruling anything.”

Sciutto then turned the conversation toward Higgins’ voter fraud claims while noting that the Justice Department and the courts have seen no evidence of fraud which altered the election outcome.

“What evidence do you have that the Justice Department does not?” He asked.

Higgins claimed to have “a preponderance of evidence,” so Sciutto urged him “what evidence? Give me one example.” When Higgins tried to bring up Georgia, Sciutto countered by bringing up Gabriel Sterling, the election official who systematically dissected all of the most prominent fraud claims leveled at the state.

“I’m asking what evidence you have to contradict the state Republican election official there as you’re claiming right now?” Sciutto asked. “What evidence do you have?”

Higgins once again claimed “a preponderance of evidence” and got irritated when Sciutto kept pressing him to show it. He also said he already presented his evidence, telling Sciutto “you’re just repeating your talking points.”

The interview went on with Higgins demanding investigations into voter fraud, and he bristled while Sciutto pointed out that investigations already happened and courts have rejected their findings. Sciutto also pushed back on Higgins when he lashed out at the media and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger over the call where Trump pressed Raffensperger to help overturn his defeat.

Sciutto eventually moved to close the interview while noting that he gave Higgins “multiple chances to present evidence of the fraud.”

“I have given you multiple examples,” Higgins shot back, so Sciutto once again noted that his supposed “evidence” has been rejected so far.

