‘Glad You Got Attacked’: Congresswoman Punched By Man Gets Threats After Jeanine Pirro Claimed She Supports Defund the Police

CNN’s Jake Tapper played multiple menacing voicemails left for Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) after Fox News’s Jeanine Pirro claimed the congresswoman supports defunding the police. The lawmaker was physically assaulted in Washington, D.C. earlier this month.

Craig was attacked by a man in her apartment building. She managed to escape the assailant, who was later arrested. Shortly after the incident, the Democrat blasted soft-on-crime policies that put repeat offenders back on the streets.

On Tuesday, Tapper played a clip of Pirro ripping Craig, citing the “defund the police” movements among Democrats to dismiss anyone excited about a Democrat calling out crime.

“[N]ow that the congresswoman has been victimized, now she feels your pain? Nonsense!” Pirro told viewers. “And for those who say, ‘At least now she’s on our side,’ baloney!”

“You’re a hypocrite,” one caller told Craig.

They only got worse from there.

“That’s what happens when you defund the police, genius. I hope it happens to you again because you deserve it,” another caller said.

“Didn’t you support defend the police?” another caller asked. “I’m so glad you got attacked. Maybe now, you’ll care about somebody else. You f***ing asshole, you f***ing hypocrite. F*** you. F*** you.”

“The lies are dangerous and what I want the GOP to do is I want them to stop lying about my record and about the records of Democrats in general across the country,” Craig told Tapper.

The congresswoman touted her “strong relationship” with police in Minnesota and accused Republicans of grouping too many Democrats into the “defund the police” crowd.

“This is so dangerous and one of the problems it really unearths is when we create a political wedge issue out of something that people ought to expect, which is everyone deserves to feel safe in their own communities. And if you use it as a political wedge issue and you just sort of lobby these attacks in general, it’s really not supporting law enforcement,” Craig said.

