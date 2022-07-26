‘Go Ahead’: Fauci Dismisses Rand Paul’s Threat to Launch Investigation on Him if GOP Wins in November

Dr. Anthony Fauci dismissed Senator Rand Paul’s (R-KY) pledge to have him investigated if Republicans take control of Congress in the 2022 midterms.

CNN’s John Berman asked Fauci a series of questions on the spread of monkeypox and President Joe Biden’s recovery from Covid in an interview on Tuesday.

Eventually, Fauci was asked about Paul stating the GOP would target him in their investigations of the Biden administration’s Covid response, provided Republicans take the House and the Senate after November.

“One way or another, if we are in the majority, we will subpoena his records and he will testify in the Senate under oath,” Paul said.

His comments were picked up by The Hill, which noted that Paul is poised to become chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee after the retirement of Senator Richard Burr (R-NC).

Fauci told Berman “there’s no reason” to investigate him, “but if they want to, go ahead.”

My records are an open book. They are talking about things that are really bizarre, like crimes against democracy by shutting down the government. All I have ever done — and go back and look at everything I’ve ever done — was to recommend common sense, good, CDC-recommended public health policies that have saved millions of lives. If you wanna investigate me for that, go ahead.

Throughout the Covid pandemic, Paul and Fauci have repeatedly fought each other over U.S. Covid policy, the origins of the virus, and the gain-of-function research that took place at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. Paul has accused Fauci of having a hand in the emergence of the virus because the National Institutes of Health granted funding to an organization conducting research at the Wuhan institute.

Watch above, via CNN.

