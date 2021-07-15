‘Go to Hell, Everyone!’ Meghan McCain Eviscerates Britney Spears’ Family Over Conservatorship

Doubling down on her ardent support of Britney Spears, Meghan McCain had some tough words for the pop star’s family on The View.

“I think her family are monsters, all of them,” McCain said Thursday of the Spears, arguing that they did not do enough to free their daughter from the court-ordered conservatorship she has been under since 2008.

“I don’t care about what her sister and her mother are saying. If this were happening to a family member of mine, I would have beaten a door down and done anything possible to remove them from that situation. None of them did enough. I hope she never speaks to any of them again.”

The comments come after Spears scored a small victory on Wednesday, as she was granted the ability to hire a replacement attorney and will now be represented by former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart moving forward.

Sunny Hostin praised the choice of lawyer, calling him “legendary” and noting that he has represented other big names, such as Sean Penn and Steven Spielberg.

“I hope she can find peace, and I hope that she can, live the life that she has — should have been able to do,” McCain added, explaining that Spears was performing in Vegas, going on tour, working “her ass off,” and paying her family’s bills while she was also deemed incompetent to care for herself and her finances.

“Go to hell, everyone! So I hope that she’s free, I hope that she gets to live the life that she wants,” McCain added. “And by the way, I’m a huge Britney fan, as we all are — if she doesn’t want to perform after this, let’s give her the grace not to. She’s gone through, you know, what is essentially legalized slavery for the past 13 years. God knows what kind of ramifications are for that level of abuse. Let’s just give her whatever she wants, and I hope to God this comes to an end soon for her sake.”

Watch above, via ABC.

