Good Morning America Weekend Anchor Dan Harris Announces He Is Leaving ABC After 21 Years

Good Morning America anchor Dan Harris announced on air Sunday that he will be leaving ABC News after 21 years with the network.

Harris will leave in two months to focus on his meditation and mindfulness company, Ten Percent Happier. He said he was “super grateful” to have been let out of his contract early.

“This was a difficult decision for me,” he said. “As some of you may know, I’ve been spending a lot of time on my extracurricular gig — my side hustle and meditation company — called Ten Percent Happier. It’s been a lot to juggle. And even though I’m a public proponent of work-life balance, if I’m honest, I’ve struggled to follow my own advice.”

He later added: “As I mentioned though, this is super hard for me. I love ABC News, I’ve been here for 21 years. In effect, I became an adult here — although some of my co-hosts may dispute that.”

Harris said Weekend GMA “has been one of the highlights” of his life and that his colleagues on and off-air “have become like a family.”

“I really do love these people and I’m going to miss them horribly,” Harris said, later adding, “The good news is that I’ve got two more months and I really do plan to enjoy every moment.”

The segment caused some of his colleagues to tear up and exchange sweet comments about how much of an impact he has had on the show.

“You’re our Yoda,” one host said, and “You just made me 90% less happy,” joked another.

Watch above, via ABC News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com