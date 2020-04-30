Lost of goofy grins and some misty-eyed moments of joy: Anderson Cooper is already taking to this new dad thing pretty well.

That’s because at the end of CNN’s coronavirus global town hall on Thursday night, the anchor offered up a very heartfelt and personal bit of much-needed good news. He is now the proud father of a baby boy, born through a surrogate, named Wyatt Morgan Cooper.

“So, I just wanted to take a moment to share with you some joyful news of my own,” Cooper began. “On Monday, I became a father. I’ve never said that out loud and it astonishes me. I am a dad. I have a son, and I want you to meet him. This is Wyatt Cooper. He’s three days old.”

Cooper explained that his son is the namesake of his father, also named Wyatt, and that he chose the middle name, Morgan, because it is a family name on his mother’s side.

“So that’s Wyatt Morgan Cooper, my son. He was…” Cooper said, before trailing off briefly, overcome with emotion over what he had just said out loud. “He was…he was 7.2 pounds at birth, and he is sweet and soft and healthy, and I am beyond happy. As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m so grateful for all those who paved the way and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth. Most of all, I am eternally grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, watched over him, and gave birth to him.”

“My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, an amazingly supportive husband. I’m so thankful for the support she has given Wyatt and me,” Cooper said. “I do wish my mom and dad and brother were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to think they can see him. I imagine them all together…” he said, his voice cracking, “their arms around each other smiling and laughing and watching, looking down on us. Happy that their love is alive in me and Wyatt and that our family continues. New life and new love.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]