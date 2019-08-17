GOP Congressional Candidate Joey Saladino Offers Worst Fact-Check Ever on Drinking His Own Urine

Republican Congressional Candidate and Youtube “star” Joey Saladino — also known as “Joey Salads” — offered up quite possibly the worst fact-check in history when responding to the accusation “you did drink your own piss.”

Things got strange Friday night when Media Matters Deputy Director of Rapid Response Andrew Lawrence got sidetracked from a Twitter spat with self-described “dapper, lib-triggering troll” Michael Knowles when Saladino randomly inserted himself into the discussion.

This prompted Lawrence to level a fairly serious accusation at Mr. Salads, producing a screenshot of a Saladino tweet that read “I drank my piss today,” and asking “is this true?”



Saladino quasi-confirmed, responding “That was a joke, but I have previously for a “jackass” style movie I filmed back in 2016. Didn’t drink tho. But nice deflect.”

That was a joke, but I have previously for a “jackass” style movie I filmed back in 2016. Didn’t drink tho.

But nice deflect. — Saladino for Congress (@JoeySalads) August 17, 2019

Lawrence responded “you did drink your own piss, one sec brb gonna find the video.” you did drink your own piss, one sec brb gonna find the video — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) August 17, 2019



Yes, there is video that Mediaite has reviewed, and no, we won’t be posting it. But Saladino moved in for the check-mate, replying “Never swallowed, by definition, not drinking.”

Never swallowed, by definition, not drinking. — Saladino for Congress (@JoeySalads) August 17, 2019



Video evidence on the question of swallowing is inconclusive, but there is one particularly damning piece of evidence against Saladino, and that is the testimony of Joey Saladino. He did, indeed, tweet the words “I drank my piss today.”

I drank my piss today — Saladino for Congress (@JoeySalads) November 16, 2018



So, that was Joey’s Friday night, how was yours?

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com