CNN anchor Jim Acosta mocked Fox News over the weekend with a picture of the network’s Christmas tree — which had been burned down by an arsonist in New York City — juxtaposed with its top hosts.

Fox News replaced that tree with a new one at a grand ceremony in which Fox News host Greg Gutfeld took a shot at CNN.

“Even though the arsonist is already out on the streets, probably working at CNN, we want the bad guys to know that you can keep burning down our trees because we’re just going to keep putting up another one because that’s the real holiday spirit,” Gutfeld joked.

On CNN Newsroom on Saturday, Acosta went after Fox News with his own Christmas scrapbook.

“Consider putting together a little folder of articles? Here’s mine,” said Acosta, holding a folder. “I’ve got an Associated Press story in here, reporting that they found fewer than 475 cases of voter fraud in the battleground states that helped decide the 2020 election. Plenty of other great CNN articles in here as well.”

“If you have them – if you have kids, you can have them decorate the folder. On the cover of mine, I have the Fox News Christmas tree, there it is, along with some photos of Sean [Hannity], Laura [Ingraham] and Brian [Kilmeade],” continued Acosta, referring to the Fox News hosts who texted then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. “And don’t forget tiny Tucker [Carlson]. He’s right there. And God bless us, everyone, including [Russian President] Vladimir Putin.”

Earlier this month, Carlson was accused of pushing Russian propaganda amid the Russian troop buildup along the Russia-Ukraine border.

Acosta posed with the folder in a picture posted on Twitter on Saturday alongside his staff.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) — whose communications director happens to be Tucker Carlson’s son — slammed the picture.

“He’s holding a picture mocking the Fox Christmas tree that was burned down. Sicko. CNN hates Christmas,” tweeted Banks.

