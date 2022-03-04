GOP Congressman Pivots from ‘War Crimes’ in Ukraine to ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ Committed by Anthony Fauci

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) appeared on Fox News on Friday night, where he spoke about Ukraine before turning his ire on the federal government for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is now in its second week as President Vladimir Putin’s military has stepped up attacks on civilians in an effort to bring the country to heel. Roy briefly addressed the crisis, saying he is doing what he can to help, before then pivoting to Dr. Anthony Fauci and vaccine mandates.

Guest host Will Cain had just noted the sudden dearth of television appearances by Fauci, a once ubiquitous presence on cable news and other media. He also cited a recent report showing that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control had withheld large amount of data from the public and medical professionals.

Roy responded,

When I was a prosecutor, we had to pursue the facts. And that’s one of the things that the CDC and Anthony Fauci – as you just so eloquently kind of led into this – they want to sweep the facts under the rug, because the simple reality is, we’re all looking at what’s happening in Ukraine. And our hearts go out and we’re trying to help out. I was on phone calls all day today helping people, orphanages, people that are dealing with the ravages of what Putin is doing to those people. The fact of the matter is, we’re looking at that and we’re talking about war crimes? I wanna talk about the crimes against humanity that have been perpetrated by Anthony Fauci, the CDC, and the federal government against the American people. I wanna talk about the dead Americans – people who had myocarditis, people who had a reaction to the vaccine. I wanna talk about the Americans who lost their job because of vaccine mandates.

Roy went on to ask, “When are we going to have accountability for Anthony Fauci?”

In December, Roy called President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing mandate for large employers “tyrannical.” The next month, the Supreme Court struck down the policy overall, but kept it for large employers that receive payments from Medicaid and Medicare.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, Russian troops are bombing and shooting at journalists and civilians.

Watch above via Fox News.

