GOP Congresswoman Reports Jane Fonda to Capitol Police Over Abortion Quip on The View

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) expects the Capitol Police will be paying a visit to Jane Fonda shortly over her recent controversial quip on abortion during The View.

In an appearance last week, Fonda was asked what ways people could fight for abortion rights beyond “marching and protesting.” Fonda responded by saying she’s considered “murder.” Others on the show insisted she was kidding and a silent Fonda earned laughter from the audience, but a number of critics claimed she was dead serious.

Luna told Fox News host Jesse Watters that her office received a death threat following Fonda’s comment and she’s reported the actress to the Capitol Police.

“Unfortunately, for Ms. Fonda, Capitol Police takes this issue very seriously, as do I and many of my pro-life Republican colleagues so I’m sure [the Capitol Police] will be investigating and she will be having to answer for her comments,” the congresswoman said.

She also described one of the comments she’s received since Fonda’s segment went viral.

“The individual that made this comment actually posted it under her video of The View, saying that the only good conservative and Trump supporter was a dead one,” she said.

Luna blasted The View for not addressing Fonda’s comments and accusing the show of dismissing pro-life women.

“They are supposed to pride themselves on being a [show] that promotes women viewpoints, right?” the congresswoman said. “Yeah, if you are pro-life, they want to essentially promote someone that’s calling for your murder. For people to go on national news outlets and make these calls of violence simply because they don’t like the fact that we are taking stands to protect life, these people are unhinged.”

Fonda previously addressed fallout from her comment, releasing a statement insisting she was joking.

Fonda said:

While women’s reproductive rights are a very serious issue and extremely important to me, my comment on The View was obviously made in jest. My body language and tone made it clear to those in the room – and to anyone watching – that I was using hyperbole to make a point. Women across the country are facing real threats when it comes to our bodies, and people lose faith in our mission to protect women when others choose to focus on tangential issues and passing jokes instead of the actual problem at hand.

Watch above via Fox News.

