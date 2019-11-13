comScore

WATCH LIVE: IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS

video

GOP Counsel Asks Amb Taylor if Giuliani’s ‘Irregular Channel’ On Ukraine Was ‘Not as Outlandish as It Could Be’

By Josh FeldmanNov 13th, 2019, 1:55 pm

GOP counsel Steve Castor questioned both Bill Taylor and George Kent this afternoon about Ukraine, at one point narrowing in on Taylor’s concerns about an “irregular channel” of policy towards Ukraine.

Castor asked Taylor, “And in fairness, this irregular channel of diplomacy, it’s not as outlandish as it could be. Is that correct?”

Taylor amusedly agreed, “It’s not as outlandish as it could be. Yeah, I agree.”

In his previous closed-door testimony, Taylor said this irregular channel consisted of Rudy Giuliani, Gordon Sondland, Kurt Volker, and Rick Perry.

Castor questioned Taylor about those men and remarked again that it’s not that “outlandish” for Sondland to “”to be interested and engaged pursuant to the president or Secretary Pompeo’s direction.”

“It’s a little unusual for the U.S. Ambassador to the EU to play a role in Ukraine policy,” Taylor remarked.

“And, you know, it might be irregular but it’s certainly not outlandish?” Castor asked.

You can watch Taylor’s response to that in the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: