GOP Counsel Asks Amb Taylor if Giuliani’s ‘Irregular Channel’ On Ukraine Was ‘Not as Outlandish as It Could Be’

GOP counsel Steve Castor questioned both Bill Taylor and George Kent this afternoon about Ukraine, at one point narrowing in on Taylor’s concerns about an “irregular channel” of policy towards Ukraine.

Castor asked Taylor, “And in fairness, this irregular channel of diplomacy, it’s not as outlandish as it could be. Is that correct?”

Taylor amusedly agreed, “It’s not as outlandish as it could be. Yeah, I agree.”

In his previous closed-door testimony, Taylor said this irregular channel consisted of Rudy Giuliani, Gordon Sondland, Kurt Volker, and Rick Perry.

Castor questioned Taylor about those men and remarked again that it’s not that “outlandish” for Sondland to “”to be interested and engaged pursuant to the president or Secretary Pompeo’s direction.”

“It’s a little unusual for the U.S. Ambassador to the EU to play a role in Ukraine policy,” Taylor remarked.

“And, you know, it might be irregular but it’s certainly not outlandish?” Castor asked.

