House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is threatening Congressional hearings looking into ABC News’ handling of the Jeffrey Epstein story.

Following a letter he sent to ABC News president James Goldston, which was first reported by Megyn Kelly, McCarthy — in an interview with Kelly — spelled out the potential repercussions if he is not satisfied by the network’s response.

“I think as a legislator, and as someone who serves in Congress, and knowing this human trafficking is a bipartisan issue, I think we should have hearings on it,” McCarthy told Kelly.

In the letter, McCarthy demanding answers to a series of questions on how the reporting didn’t make it to air.

On Nov. 5, conservative activist James O’Keefe released a video showing ABC News correspondent Amy Robach — on an ABC set, during a break in August — speaking candidly about her reporting on the Epstein case from years ago, including, most notably, an interview she had obtained with Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre. She said the interview was quashed.

“It was unbelievable what we had,” Robach said. “[Bill] Clinton—we had everything. I tried for three years to get it on to no avail and now it’s all coming out and it’s like these new revelations and I freaking had all of it. I’m so pissed right now.”

After the video was released, Robach and ABC News issued statements denying the story was ready for air.

“What appears to have been presented to Ms. Robach is first-hand evidence of human trafficking,” McCarthy wrote in his letter. “I am deeply concerned that this victim, in search of justice, went to ABC News, provided information and an interview, and then ABC News chose to bury the truth. This was a decision that Ms. Robach alluded was due to protecting powerful people or financial interests.”

